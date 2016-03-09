Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Could it be that the digital age has brought home buyers and sellers a free, simplified, on-demand real estate service? It surely could. So says award-winning top real estate professional, Robert Harrington. With over 200 homes sold during the testing phase of his new proprietary program on how to create a real estate company, he says the proof's in the commissions. Now, thanks to the newly-launched platform FreeRealEstateBusiness.com, anyone with a bit of office experience and a smartphone can become a real estate professional. Without a catch, they can own and grow their own global real estate company and start saving and making money immediately for free.



So how does it work? Think Ubër for real estate. Whether one is 25 or 65, a realtor or not, the program requires no special license to provide a service. A smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV along with some knowledge and willingness is all a person needs to utilize the program. With what the platform calls Mere Posting Listing Options anyone with an internet connection can sell residential real estate for free. Welcome to the 21st century customer-centric real estate industry. Utilizing the power of virtual communication to build relationships and enforce sales power without a brick and mortar office, the program endeavors to topple a monopoly-owned approach to real estate sales.



Harrington said of www.FreeRealEstateBusiness.com, "In my career I've been TOP Office for my Real Estate Board area and a multi-year Medallion Winner and I'm throwing every bit of my hard-earned experience into what I think will revolutionize an antiquated system. My personal best with my new program was the day I sold three homes across two time zones and an island. My second best was when I sold a condo in the Pacific Northwest while I was touring India with my friends. This program works and my track record's here to prove it."



For more information visit www.FreeRealEstateBusiness.com.



About Harrington Homes Realty Inc.

Harrington Homes Realty Inc. is the parent company of FreeRealEstateBusiness.com. The platform allows visitors to make money online by utilizing its proprietary program designed to allow anyone to own a real estate company regardless of their professional background.



