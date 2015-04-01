Lehi, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --Hungry.MyYevo.com celebrates its launch with an opportunity for home-based entrepreneurs to provide consumers with a nutritious diet. Simplifying the process of getting daily nutrients, the newly launched site offers nutritious food and a potential source of income. Designed both for consumers wanting to shore up their health and the distributors who serve them, the site is a one-stop-shop for daily benefits packing a healthful wallop.



Launched officially on February 2nd, Hungry.MyYevo.com offers Yevo food infused with 43 essential nutrients. These nutrients are what the World Health Organization and the Institute of Medicine says should be ingested daily for good health. To that end, HungryMyYevo.com offers a selection of foods complete with these essential fatty and amino acids, vitamins, minerals and trace elements. The options include vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian meals that can all be purchased directly on the platform.



Optimizing benefits all around, the Yevo program is available for distributors familiar with network marketing. A business opportunity for stay at home moms, fitness and crossfit pros and sales entrepreneurs familiar with the industry, the new site is a timely addition to the marketplace.



Courtney Koshar, M.D. Team Developer and Distributor said of the Yevo business opportunity, "Yevo provides a solid business opportunity for entrepreneurs who can see the benefits of a diet based on the 43 essential nutrients we need daily. The marketplace welcomes companies who are on a mission to inform and increase consumer health. Hungry.MyYevo.com can facilitate that and provide an income at the same time." Entrepreneurs can contact Kosher regarding pre-enrollment. Yevo will soon launch in Japan, Mexico and Korea.



Hungry.My.Yevo.com is a website dedicated to the sale and distributorship of Yevo food products, the company will be continually expanding it's product lines, but is starting with amazingly healthy breakfast food. Yevo International food is infused with the 43 essential nutrients necessary for a healthful diet.



