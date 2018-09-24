Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2018 --And why wouldn't a kid with a dream turn $500 into millions before his 25th birthday? With determination, out-of-the-box thinking, and bravado wrapped in confident humility, Bijan Tahmasebpour is one such visionary. Quite possibly the new face of this generation's self-made millionaire, the stock market titan is not only a recent college graduate and strategist, he's an approachable resource as well. Teaching people of all ages how to make money in the stock market via his website BijanTrades.com, Tahmasebpour quantifies success like so - to live one's life as happily as they please, on their own schedule, with financial freedom within reach. Welcome to the go-getter's tangible ideal.



So who is Bijan Tahmasebpour? Born and raised in Southern California and recent graduate of CSUSB, he's a fella who started building his wealth in middle school by selling video game hacks complete with warranties. In high school, he branched out to upgraded game parts, gum, candy, sodas, and a morning coffee shop service. It was in 2010 that a stock project in his high school economics class whetted his appetite for the niche that would, within about five years, make him rich.



Tahmasebpour said of the journey thus far, "The project didn't really teach me how to make money in the stock market, it just showed me that there was money to be made. From there I got to work learning and practicing. When I finally traded with real money, my mom wasn't so supportive of the idea, but my dad was in full support because I was taking initiative and wanted to do something different than most kids my age. So, he let me take $500 from my savings account, and within eight months I turned it into $5000. Not bad for a kid in high school."



Dedicated to being consistently profitable, Tahmasebpour constantly "hit the drawing board" to figure out a real stock strategy and risk management plan. It took three years to become consistently profitable. So profitable in fact, that his fellow college students started watching him trade in between classes.



"People wanted to learn so, I taught them. Then, their friends wanted to learn, and it took up all my time. So, in 2016, I made a little business out of it. I gained my following and credibility because I offered a live mentorship course where I'd allow five people to watch me trade live for 60 days and learn from me that way. Not many teachers would actually trade live in front of their students; most would just throw a book at them. That doesn't work for me. I'm a hands-on type so, I know how to teach this information, so it works for others like myself," Tahmasebpour adds.



Through the power of digital media, Tahmasebpour now teaches via various course formats. BijanTrades.com has broadened his reach to offer live courses as well as weekend and evening courses and programs whereby students can work at their own pace.



Always looking to the future, Tahmasebpour endeavors to branch out as a motivational speaker. "I think people will be interested to know how a guy who got Cs and Ds in high school also got into the Entrepreneurial Honors Society Sigma Nu Tao and graduated with honors and on the Dean's List. Now I get to help others make their fortune full-time. I'm blessed, and it only gets better from here."



For more information visit http://www.BijanTrades.com.



About Bijan Tahmasebpour

Bijan Tahmasebpour is a stock and real estate investor and the CEO of Bijan T LLC. The company is host to BijanTrades.com, a website that helps users create wealth via stock market education.



Contact:

Bijan Tahmasebpour

Contact@BijanTrades.com

909-241-3994



Website:

http://www.BijanTrades.com



Social Media:

https://www.Instagram.com/BijanTrades

https://www.Youtube.com/BijanTrades

https://www.Twitter.com/WhosBijanT