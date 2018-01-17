Newly Produced MinoxiMed Fights Male Pattern Baldness

Middleton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2018 --MinoxiMed is a brand new product designed to fight male pattern baldness. The ingredients, included in product's composition increase hair elasticity and speed up hair growth. Yarrow is anti-inflammatory and antiseptic remedy for treating scalp conditions of different kind, which supports hair growth. Because it is high in fatty-acids and natural saponins, yarrow extract is widely used for making natural scalp and hair cleansers. Ginseng is known with its various health benefits. Regular intake of ginseng combats hair loss and stimulates hair growth. Coltsfoot contains an abundance of minerals and plant proteins which all work together to repair the hair shaft and promote hair growth. Besides its astringent and anti-inflamatory properties Common Nettle treats different hair loss problems and helps in hair regrowth.



Male pattern baldness, or alopecia, is a common condition in men of all ages. About 85% of men have significant hair thinning by the time they ?re 50. But a high percentage of men (aroung 25%) start to lose hair before they turn 21. Scientists think genetics is determining for the occurrence of the condition. Benign prostatic hyperplasia, dihydrotestosterone and heart disease are also among the factors, which can lead to alopecia.



About MinoxiMed

MinoxiMed is a non-prescription supplement, as its formula is plant based. The remedy comes in liquid form, packed in 50 ml tube. Detailed information as full list of ingredients and how to use can be found on the official website of the product.