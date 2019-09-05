Newly Published Visiongain Report: Botanicals Market Report 2019-2029

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --A botanical medicinal product is intended for use in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation, treatment or prevention of human diseases. A botanical pharmaceutical product consists of plant materials, which may include plant materials, algae, macroscopic fungi or combinations thereof. It may be available as (but not limited to) a solution (eg tea), powder, tablet, capsule, elixir, topical or injection.



Drug-based pharmaceutical products often have unique characteristics, for example complex mixtures, lack of a distinct active ingredient and substantial previous human use. Highly purified or chemically modified fermentation products and botanical substances are not considered pharmaceutical products.



Purchase full report or download free sample pages



Market Overview and Trends

The recent surge in in use of herbal medicines has led to a sudden increase in herbal manufacturing units. This can be corroborated from the huge requirement of raw materials by the industry. In the last few decades there has been an exponential growth in the field of herbal medicine. It is getting popularized in developing and developed countries owing to its natural origin and lesser side effects. If we look at the data on consumption of botanicals, it foretells the huge demand of herbal drugs. Besides this, there is also a growing demand for natural products including items of medicinal value/pharmaceuticals, food supplements and cosmetics in both domestic and international markets. India with its diversified biodiversity has a tremendous potential and advantage in this emerging area.



Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

- The increasing demand for botanical products.

- The nature care in health, food, cosmetics, personal care products, etc. is becoming popular due to its known benefits and lesser or no side effects.

- The global trade of natural products is estimated to grow three times by 2020.

- The increasing investment and business opportunities in the herbal industry



Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

- Lack of lack of scientific back up for the therapeutic claims

- Assessment of the risk to human health is complicated, and an international scientific agreement concerning the best strategy for the risk assessment of genotoxic and carcinogenic compounds is still lacking



Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Botanicals market is segmented on the Intervention (Ayurveda, Naturopathy & Homeopathy), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-commerce), By Region And Segment Forecasts



Intervention Covered:

- Botanicals by Intervention Type

– Ayurveda

– Naturopathy

– Homeopathy



- Distribution Channel Covered:

– Direct Sales

– E-Commerce



Intervention & Distribution Channel Types Covered:

- Botanicals by Intervention Type Market 2019-2029

- Botanicals Ayurveda Market 2019-2029

- Botanicals Naturopathy Market 2019-2029

- Botanicals Homeopathy Market 2019-2029

- Botanicals Market by Distribution Channel 2019-2029

- Botanicals Direct Sales Market 2019-2029

- Botanicals E-Commerce Market 2019-2029



Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

- North America Market, 2019-2029

- Europe Market, 2019-2029

- Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

- LAMEA Market, 2019-2029



Competitive Analysis:

- Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Botanicals market.

- These companies have developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.



Major Market Players:

Dabur, Ricola, Herbalife, Himalaya, Omega Protein Corp., Amway, Bayer AG, Naturalife Asia Co., Himalaya Drug Company NBTY Inc. and Bio-Botanica Inc.



Key questions answered by this report:

- What is the current size of the total global Botanicals market?

- How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?

- How is the Botanicals market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining the Botanicals market?

- What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Botanicals market currently and how will these change to 2029?

- What are the main submarkets and how much revenue will each Botanicals market submarket account for over the next 10 years to 2029 and why?

- How will the market shares for each Botanicals market submarket develop from 2018 to 2029?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- How will the industry evolve to 2029?

- What are the largest national markets for Botanicals market? What is the current status and how will it develop over the next ten years? What are their forecasts for 2019-2029?

- Who are the most prominent companies, and what are their activities and outlooks?

- What are the main trends that will affect the Botanicals market between 2018 and 2029?



Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Botanicals market. You find data, trends and predictions.



Related reports:

- Medical Coding Market Forecast 2020-2030

- Biopreservation Market Report 2019-2029

- Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market Report 2019-2029



For more pharma reports, please visit our website.



Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on +44 (0) 20 7549 9987



About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.