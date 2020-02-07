Newly Published Visiongain Report: Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2019-2029

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --Forecasts by Type (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), Anti-Surface Warfare & Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), Search & Rescue (SAR), Refuelling) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies and Geography (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa)



The HANNOVER MESSE 2017 has led Visiongain to publish this timey report. The US$ 11.42bn special mission aircraft is expected to flourish in the next few years because of widespread budgetary constraints may cause some defence economies to favour investment in the upgrading and modernisation of existing aircraft fleets through the addition of advanced avionics systems to procure special mission aircraft. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



- 381 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs



- Analysis of key players in Special Mission Aircraft

- Safran SA

- QinetiQ Group Plc

- Leidos Holdings Inc.

- FLIR Systems Inc.

- Leonardo SpA

- Viking Air Ltd

- Textron Inc

- Saab Group

- Raytheon Company

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- L3 Technologies

- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI)

- Field Aviation

- Cirrus Aircraft Corporation

- Bombardier Inc

- The Boeing Company

- Airbus Group



- Global Special Mission Aircraft Market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029



- Two expert interviews with key industry experts



- 50 major Special Mission Aircraft contract and projects

- 10 detailed tables of 150 significant DFOS contracts, projects & programmes.

- Special Mission Aircraft solution projections, analysis and potential from 2019-2029

- Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) forecast 2019-2029

- Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) forecast 2019-2029

- Anti-Surface Warfare & Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) forecast 2019-2029

- Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) forecast 2019-2029

- Search & Rescue (SAR), Refueling forecast 2019-2029

- Regional Special Mission Aircraft Market forecasts from 2019-2029

- Americas forecast 2019-2029,

- Europe forecast 2019-2029

- APAC forecast 2019-2029

- MEA forecast 2019-2029



About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.