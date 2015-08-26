Newly Released Inspirational Beauty Book Gets a Nod from Iconic Feminist Leader Gloria Steinem

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --Written to inspire 12 to 25 year-olds to greater self-esteem, a new book by author Renee Bolton gets some impressive attention. Her newly released book uses the avenue of inner beauty to help young readers overcome damaging societal messages. In support of that message, a tweet from iconic feminist leader Gloria Steinem on August 11th shouts, "Looking for an empowering book for your teenager? Check out #ImBeautyInspired: A Keepsake Journal @abeautyscArlet". At Steinem's inspiration, Bolton joins the battle cry and incites a movement that empowers young women and girls.



Headed by seven quotes coupled with seven bits of wisdom each chapter of "#ImBeautyInspired A Keepsake Journal of Original Beauty Quotes & Affirmations!" inspires readers. Working in tandem as a keepsake journal, the book is an interactive way to teach a good self-image. Each affirmation leads to a call-to-action for the reader to journal their private thoughts on each motivational subject. Centered around beauty chapters cover strength, courage, wisdom, inspiration, motivation, dreams and self-love.



The new author and abuse survivor said of the empowerment beauty book, "I wrote seven chapters because seven is the number of completion. When my readers complete the book they'll have a better appreciation of their own inner beauty. I want them to have a greater understanding of who they are and what they can confidently offer the world. With their journal entries we can do that together in a united, compassionate way."



Bolton has partnered with the YWCA of Chicago and will donate 10% of the proceeds of every book purchased via purchase the book on Amazon.



Scarlet Beauty Media is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by author and entrepreneur, Renee Bolton. With fifteen years in the beauty industry, Bolton is an abuse survivor dedicated to enriching the lives of young women and girls by giving them the inspiration to embrace a good self-image.



