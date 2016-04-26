Newly Released on Kindle, Fill Your Books Aims to Help More Entrepreneurs Make More Money

Glasgow, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Glasgow Marketing Coach Jonathan Clark just released his fourth book, Fill Your Books – The 5 Keys To Making More Money From Your Business.



Fill Your Books is aimed at potential and current business owners who have a particular expertise they want to turn into a new source of income. Its five-step system walks readers through the process of setting a tangible goal for their business, modeling the mindset of millionaires, then making the right offer to the right market for ongoing repeat sales.



"I've been scared stiff; I've lain awake at night worrying, questioning everything. Trust me, I've been there. And I don't want want others to go through the same struggle" Clark explains.



The book assumes no prior experience in business, making it easily accessible to first-time entrepreneurs as well as existing enterprises.



"When I started out all I had was blind faith that what I did worked. I had no training, no experience, and no one to advise me. I did have debts and bills to pay. The pain of that drove me to dive in at the deep end and make it up as I went along," Clark says. "Twenty-five years later I'm still in business, earning the most I ever have and I love what I do. But I wouldn't advise you do it the way I did. Learn from my mistakes, model what works and enjoy having a smooth transition into owning your own profitable business."



In addition to offering strategies for brand-new entrepreneurs, the book also offers insights for existing business owners. It can also help people with existing products maximise their marketing and sales efforts.



"I want to help people create something meaningful that leverages their unique knowledge and experience," Clark says.



Clark has been described as "Sir Alan Sugar meets Peter Pan". He started his first business in 1985 at age 18 and now teaches step by step strategies that act like treasure maps to help small businesses look huge and established businesses grow bigger, so they get more leads, close more deals and can take more time off.



About Jonathan Clark

First and foremost a Dad and a husband, he's also a Certified Life Coach, a Master Hypnotherapist, a Trainer of NLP and a BNI Director Consultant. He runs three businesses and has so far published four books on Amazon, with 25 more in the pipeline. He increased Morgan Stanley sales by 40% within 30 days, has trained Barclays' Sales Trainers in NLP techniques and has lectured twice at the Peter Jones Entrepreneur Academy. A regular speaker at the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at Strathclyde University, Jonathan has racked up over 5000 hours of 1 to 1 consultations and is often hired as a Keynote speaker. His achievements have been featured by The Daily Mail, The Fred Macaulay Show, STV, BBC Radio Scotland and Radio Clyde, but there's so much more to come.



"This book represents 30 years of experience and knowledge," Clark says. "It's an opportunity for people to do what we've done as entrepreneurs, no matter their background or expertise—or where in the world they live. This book will show anyone how to create a self-sustaining, successful business of his or her own."



Fill Your Books – The 5 Keys To Making More Money From Your Business is available for Kindle and in paperback through Amazon.com or at http://www.instantedge.co.uk/fill-your-books/.



Media Contact:

Jonathan Clark

admin@InstantEdge.co.uk

Tel +44 141 639 7099