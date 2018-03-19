Newly Released Scan and Restock RFID for Medical Supplies Inventory Management

Bethpage, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2018 --On March 1st, 2018, Logi-Tag Medical Systems releases Scan and Restock RFID technology for low cost-high volume medical supplies inventory management. Scan and Restock will fall under the current umbrella of the Logi-Tag platform which traditionally tracks high value medical implants in its' Smart Cabinet technology.



Over the last decade, hospitals have struggled with balancing FTE's (full-time employees materials management), technology & space to maintain much needed daily medical supplies for patient care. Hospitals have evaluated continuous bar code practices, JIT, KanBan, PAR & weighted calibration systems. In some cases these systems were integrated into existing ERP platforms, in other cases, this option was not available.



Today, Logi-Tag Medicals Scan & ReStock will allow healthcare systems to manage both high value (thru Smart Cabinets) and low-cost supplies thru use of NFC RFID technology under one cloud Logi-Platform. This system operates as a standalone or is easily integrated into PeopleSoft, Lawson, Medi-Tech, and others. Rapid deployment is easily attained by using existing storage hardware, current SKU data & PAR level data and onsite mobile phone technology. With the use of current hospital barcodes, KanBan & PAR systems; Scan and ReStock combines all practices into one seamless management system.



Speed to implement, lowest cost RFID inventory management tool on the market and ease of participant use are all rated as customer primary reasons for selection.



For all partnerhsips or inquiries please refer to jasonf@logi-tag.com Jason Freeman Vice President Sales & Marketing.



