Newly Released Visiongain Report: Car Sharing Market Report 2019-2029

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2019 --Forecasts by Model (Peer-to-Peer (P2P), Point-to-Point Free-Floating, Point-to-Point Station Based), by Business Model (Round Trip, One-Way), by Application (Business, Private), by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Technologies for Ride Sharing, Shared Mobility & On-Demand Mobility.



To find out more about the report, click the link



- Do you need definitive Car Sharing market data?

- Succinct Car Sharing market analysis?

- Technological insight?

- Clear competitor analysis?

- Actionable business recommendations?



The Car Sharing market from 2019-2029 will drive a major transformative effect in the way people use vehicles. Visiongain assesses that the Car Sharing market will reach $2.4bn in 2019. There will be exponential growth in the sales and utilisation of Car Sharing and its technology.



During this period, the Peer-to-peer model will be one of the fastest growing segments of the Car Sharing market. This brand-new in-depth Car Sharing Market Report 2019-2029 describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, this global Car Sharing market has undergone increasing investment, as the importance of mobility is surging in both developed and developing nations.



Report highlights



- 123 Tables, Charts, And Graphs



- Analysis Of Key Players In The Car Sharing Market

- DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG

- ORIX Corporation

- Lyft, Inc.

- Zipcar, Inc

- Modo Co-operative

- Getaround, Inc

- The Hertz Corporation

- Cambio CarSharing

- car2go NA, LLC

- GoGet Carshare

- Uber Technologies, Inc.

- Cityhop



- Global Car Sharing Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029



- Car Sharing Model Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029



- Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Point-To-Point Free-Floating Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Point-To-Point Station Based Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



- Car Sharing Application Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

- Business Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Private Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



- Car Sharing Business Model Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

- Round Trip Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- One Way Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



- Regional Car Sharing Market Forecasts From 2019-2029



- North America Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- US Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



- Europe Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- UK Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- France Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Italy Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Switzerland Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Austria Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Netherlands Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Sweden Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Spain Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Belgium Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



- Asia Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- China Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Japan Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- India Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- South Korea Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



- Oceania Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Australia Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Oceania Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



- Latin America Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Brazil Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Latin America Car Sharing Forecast 2019-2029



Car Sharing Market Report 2019-2029



- Key questions answered

- What does the future hold for the Car Sharing industry?

- Where should you target your business strategy?

- Which applications should you focus upon?

- Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

- Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

- Which company is likely to success and why?

- What business models should you adopt?

- What industry trends should you be aware of?



Target audience

- Leading car sharing companies

- On-demand mobility specialists

- Telematics companies

- Autonomous vehicle companies

- Automotive OEMs

- Automotive engineers

- Technologists

- R&D staff

- Consultants

- Market analysts

- Executives

- Business development managers

- Investors

- Governments

- Agencies

- Industry organisations

- Banks



Related Reports:



Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Report 2020-2030

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Report 2020-2030

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Report 2020-2030

For more Automotive reports, visit our website



Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com