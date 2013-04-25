Newly Upgraded 3D PageFlip Professional Supports Flippingbook to CD Share

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --CD is still one of the most popular and reliable storage mediums. 3D PageFlip Professional, one of the leading flipbook creator tools has been upgraded to an improved version that supports burning of created flipbook for CD devices.



3D PageFlip Professional is developed by one of the major flipbook software developers, 3D PageFlip. The company spokesperson reported that the CD sharing facility incorporated in the upgraded flippingbook maker software can enlarge output patterns for software.



The latest version of 3D PageFlip Pro is a 3-in-1 flipbook creator application that can create realistic and affordable flipbook from PDF, Images and OpenOffice. The created flipbook can be embedded with varied cutting edge multimedia elements like 3D video, slide show, 3D product presentation etc.



“We do realize that burning an eBook to CD is important and hence we have equipped our latest software version with this feature”, remarked the spokesperson from 3D PageFlip. He stressed that CD is a very convenient medium for data storage given its light weight and cheap pricing.



“CD is definitely handy to convey the digital information and it’s an affordable and effective tool for business promotion. The businessmen around can create e-books highlighting their services and products & then pass on the information to several customers through CD. No wonder, CD is still very much in vogue in the age of pendrives which is a much costlier option”, the spokesperson added.



When it comes to sharing flip book created by the latest version of 3D PageFlip Professional into CD, it just takes 4 easy steps for the users to share the created flippingbook into CD. In the first step, the user will design up his preferred flippingbook through the latest 3D PageFlip Pro application. In the next step, the user would have to click on “Convert to Flipping Book” followed by a check on “Burn to CD” slot. The slot would be located in Output Option.



“In the 3rd step, you would be choosing ‘CD Writer’, then you have to define the ‘Disc Title’ & make choice on whether you want to play flipbook into CD automatically. Now, comes the final step where you would simply need to click on “Convert” icon that would actually burn CD for you”, the spokesperson added, while discussing the flipbook to CD conversion steps right from start to the finalization.



About 3DPageFlip

3D PageFlip.com allows creating professional 3D effect ebook content from PDF documents. The company offers a huge spread of products which include 3D effect ebook converters & deliver the 3D publications among users across the world. 3D PageFlip comes with high end 3D flipbook converters in the market. 3D PageFlip pro is the principle product from the firm which can be used by both Mac & Window users. The software helps in converting, designing & publishing of eBook with 3D vision and flipping pages. Users are allowed to create different multimedia contents such as 3D video, 3D picture sphere slideshows, hyper links, buttons etc. in the flipping book via Page Editor feature in the converter software.