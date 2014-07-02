Newly Upgraded Data Recovery Solution - EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 8.0 Offers Aid to Data Lost Emergencies

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --Newly upgraded data recovery solution – EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 8.0 is unveiled and released by EaseUS Software. EaseUS Software gets custody of improving users’ feelings and experiences while tackling with data lost emergencies with this advanced data recovery software.



EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 8.0 was delayed for publishing again and again, but is going out with a whimper due to EaseUS software engineers’ efforts in improving and enhancing features of this data recovery software. According to users’ feedback, three major features of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 8.0 will win the game in helping users to battle with data lost emergencies. It allows users to scan the hard drive to find lost files with real-time preview, which means that now users are capable to preview what have been found while the program is scanning the selected device. According to this, users are capable to stop the scanning process immediately due to the real-time preview function once they’ve found their lost data, which saves quite a lot precious time for users.



This data recovery software – EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 8.0 also comes with simpler and more user-friendly interface, which is one of the biggest changes within its upgrade this time. Users especially inexperienced users no longer need to select recovery mode before they start using this software to find lost data. All users need is to select file types, choose volume and start to find whatever they’ve lost. “We all do need a brand new version of this data recovery software so that we can produce more advanced software to meet with users needs. The reason why we prolonged the publishing time so many times is that we fixed a few bugs to offer higher data recovery efficiency,” said Benjamin Huang, the PM of EaseUS data recovery software and the leader of its D&R team. “This is also a main change in EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 8.0’s upgrade this time. All these efforts what we’ve made will hopefully meet with users’ needs.”



All EaseUS data recovery software groups including members from the D&R, sales and the after-service teams do hope this newly upgraded data recovery solution can do a great job in tackling with data lost emergencies. Moreover, this software also inherits those excellences of its previous versions including highly data analyzing capacity, excellent data recovery efficiency and user-friendly interface with brief and simple guide-lines. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 8.0 supports excellently in helping users to restore data under different Windows OS like 8.1/ 8.0/7.0/Vista and even XP. More information and details about this data recovery software is right at: http://www.easeus.com/datarecoverywizardpro/



About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.

"EaseUS" is the officially registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged. EaseUS is an innovative software developer with more than ten-year data recovery research and development experience, dedicating to deliver the best software products and services of data security and storage management to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. Millions of people spreading over 180 countries are now using EaseUS' products and all speak highly of EaseUS' softwares and services. For more information, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/.