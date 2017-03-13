NewMe Fitness Adds Half Marathon Car Magnet to Its Product Lineup

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --In an effort to help customers celebrate a hard-earned achievement, NewMe Fitness recently added a half marathon car magnet to its growing product catalog. Made of vinyl with a magnetic backing, the oval decal is quite noticeable as black print atop a white background signifies that a car's driver has completed the full 13.1 miles of a half marathon. Available exclusively at NewMe Fitness' Amazon storefront, the company guarantees that runners will appreciate the magnet for the strong statement it makes.



Runners train for months at a time in order to complete half marathons. Once accomplished, bragging rights are well-deserved. In seeking to recognize the intense drive needed to finish the 13.1 grueling miles of a half marathon race, NewMe Fitness has added a magnetic emblem to their product catalog allowing runners to advertise the lofty achievement everywhere they drive.



Made of durable vinyl, the all-weather magnetic decal measures 4.25" x 6.5". Block lettering in black atop a white background ensure that the numbers, 13.1 are easy to see when affixed to a car's exterior. A black border around the magnet's edges adds a sleek aesthetic to this tastefully crafted signage. The magnet is lightweight at only 5.6 ounces, but the magnetized backing is strong enough to endure bumpy roads, inclement weather, and even multiple car washes.



Runners who already have 13.1 magnets proudly affixed to their cars appreciate that it is large enough for other drivers and passersby to see without taking up too much surface space. Some also report that the simple 13.1 lettering feels a lot less obnoxious than a wordier bumper sticker. The magnetic placard is perfect for serious runners who deserve recognition for such an accomplishment, but who may not feel comfortable with a flashier, more braggadocious design.



The 13.1 Half Marathon Magnet further differs from a bumper sticker in that it can be removed and placed on another vehicle if needed. Runners who lease a car, who sell their current car or who buy a new car can rest assured that the decal can be safely transferred to a new vehicle at any given time. Since it is magnetized, no scraping is required to remove it and the magnet will never damage a car's surface.



While removing a 13.1 magnet during a car's washing is not necessary, some prefer to do so and haven't had any problems removing it and reapplying it over and over again. Some have even reported that their magnet stays affixed to their car no matter how dirty and dusty their vehicle's exterior may be. In snow, rain or other harsh weather conditions, the magnet does not shift or fall off.



Just as with the company's other products like the Yoga Workout Poster and the best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster, the NewMe Fitness'13.1 Half Marathon Magnet was made in the U.S.A. It comes with the same full money-back guarantee people have come to expect from NewMe Fitness and is currently being offered at an introductory price. Sold exclusively on Amazon, NewMe Fitness expects the 13.1 Half Marathon Magnet to become an instant hit with its customer base of home gym enthusiasts -- many of whom are also distance runners.



About NewMe Fitness

From its Oakland, California headquarters, NewMe Fitness has grown to become a strong contender in the home gym fitness product space. An ever-expanding line of quality fitness products offered at affordable prices, the company enjoys consistently high ratings for its home gym aids such as the Bodyweight Exercise Poster, the best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster (volumes I and II) and its Resistance Band Workout Poster.



For more information about the 13.1 Half Marathon Magnet or to view their full catalog of products, please visit the company's website at www.NewMeFitness.net.