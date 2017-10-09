NewMe Fitness Introduces Dumbbell Exercise Posters Volumes 1 in a Special 2 Two-Pack

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --NewMe Fitness has just unveiled a special sale package for their best-selling Dumbbell Exercise Posters Volumes 1 and 2. Home gym enthusiasts can now purchase both posters in a single package at a special introductory price at a savings of more than 17% off the total purchase price were each poster bought individually. Posters featured in the two-pack are the same full-size originals of the wildly popular wall placards, which have received consistently high reviews in separate releases.



The Dumbbell Exercise Posters Volumes 1 and 2 offer a combined total of 80 exercises and each can be completed by following the detailed graphic instructions featured with each one. Exercises are divided into sections which target individual muscle groups and allow users to strengthen and tone the upper body, lower body and core regions. By designing the posters in this way, users at any fitness level can create personalized workouts to sculpt and strengthen the entire body. With double the amount of workouts featured on a single poster, home gym enthusiasts can create an even greater variety of dynamic workouts that will never grow old.



Each poster measures 20x30 and is printed atop quality coverweight paper. Reviewers appreciate posters designed by NewMe Fitness as no detail is spared in making sure that placards are both easy-to-read and easy-to-follow. Each poster is printed with a metallic silver ink and features a satin coating to eliminate glossiness and so that exercises can be seen from any angle. In one 5-star review on Amazon, a customer known as MrWatsonComeHere had this to say about the Volume 1 poster: "These posters are a great addition to the overall completion of a professional quality gym at home. The posters are very durable with excellent lamination, they mount easily to the wall and quite secure with a few thumbtacks. The variety of techniques and the way the exercises are laid out and illustrated are easy to understand for the beginner to the expert. My whole family will be able to enjoy our workouts with the assistance of the New Me Fitness Posters! Great Quality Poster, With Great Techniques."



All NewMe Fitness posters are made in the United States and feature a full money-back guarantee. The company states that the special introductory price for the Dumbbell Exercise Posters Volumes 1 & 2 Two-Pack will only be offered for a limited time. Individuals wanting to partake of this special offer can do so by visiting the company's Amazon storefront.



About NewMe Fitness

NewMe Fitness has earned the reputation of being one of the highest-rated ecommerce companies specializing in home gym workout aids. With headquarters in Northern California, their fitness products have been applauded by customers across the nation for quality, ease-of-use and effectiveness. For more information about their best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise posters or to browse their entire product lineup, please visit http://www.NewMeFitness.net today.



