NewMe Fitness Now Offers 5K, 10K and 26K Marathon Car Magnets

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --NewMe Fitness applauds the achievements of runners who've finished their races. The company believes everyone should know what marathoners have accomplished through training and determination. To help celebrate, NewMe Fitness has just introduced a special selection of 5K, 10K and 26K magnetic car decals that will help runners spotlight their achievements.



The company already sells a 13.1 half marathon car magnet that customers seem to love. Now, new magnets have been designed with the same durable vinyl that is able to withstand all weather conditions and repeated car washes. One Amazon customer describes the 13.1 Half Marathon Car Magnet as a "Very nice decal. Not too big or too small." With the exact same dimensions and design, NewMe Fitness expects similar reviews for the 5K, 10K and 26K car magnets.



The latest car magnets are oval shaped and measure just 4.25" by 6.5". The marathon distance is printed in large black block lettering atop a white background with a black border making the numbers easy to read by passersby and other drivers. Of the previously announced 13.1 half marathon car magnet, one reviewer, known simply as Mallory, states that that decal has, "stuck well to my car, my last magnet flew off my car so this has managed to stay put… ". NewMe Fitness expects for customers to be equally satisfied with these new and latest additions to their car magnet product category.



Marathon runners appreciate the design and placement of these sleek car emblems. Many feel they represent a tasteful way of advertising a hard-won achievement without taking up too much surface space on the outside of an automobile. Some further appreciate that the magnets can be transferred from one car to another, making them a far better choice than bumper stickers that are permanently affixed with an adhesive.



As with all of NewMe Fitness' other products, including their best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster Volume I, the 5K, 10K and 26K car magnets were made in the U.S.A. Each magnet is sold individually and is currently being offered at a special introductory price on Amazon.com. All NewMe Fitness products also come with a full money-back guarantee.



About NewMe Fitness

NewMe Fitness specializes in top-quality exercise posters, workout cards, and other fitness aids. Based in Northern California, the company has enjoyed great success with acclaimed products like the Dumbbell Workout Exercise Posters Volumes I and II, the Bodyweight Exercise Poster and the Kettlebell Workout Exercise Poster.



To learn more about NewMe Fitness and browse their entire product lineup, please visit www.NewMeFitness.net.



