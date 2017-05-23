NewMe Fitness Releases Its First Barbell Workout Poster

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --NewMe Fitness just unveiled their latest fitness product in the form of a fully illustrated barbell fitness poster. Designed for home-gym enthusiasts, personal trainers, office/condo/apartment gyms and professional gyms, the poster guides users through a series of barbell exercises that will build muscle and strength. Users no longer have to go to a public gym for a barbell workout, but specialized exercises can be done alone at home or with a trusted workout partner.



Offering 40 barbell exercises, NewMe Fitness' latest poster is perfect for individualized workouts. Each illustration shows the precise areas of muscle being targeted and offers suggestions for how many repetitions should be completed during a single session. Users are free to create their own dynamic workouts from the array of barbell exercises presented.



As with all of NewMe Fitness' other workout posters, the barbell exercise illustrations are printed on quality cover weight paper, which is fully laminated to ensure lasting use. All exercises are illustrated with painstaking detail highlighting the correct start and finishing position of each. Vetted by professional trainers with more than 15 years experience in the industry, NewMe Fitness expects their latest barbell poster to outperform all other barbell posters currently in the marketplace.



Home barbell workouts can become too routine and boring to those who don't know many exercises beyond bench presses, back squats or dead-lifts. With a home workout poster, however, users at all fitness levels can rest assured they've got enough variation in their exercises to design a dynamic full-body workout that fully targets their needs and goals. The poster is designed for women and men and is perfect for those new to barbell workouts, as well as more experienced users who may have become stuck in a rut.



NewMe Fitness stresses the importance of having a guided workout like the barbell poster to ensure that exercises are done correctly with proper form in order to maximize their effectiveness. Equally important, illustrations modeling proper lifting techniques help to significantly reduce the likelihood of injuries which may otherwise occur due to incorrect form or posture while lifting. The company feels strongly that a poster offers far more convenience than does trying to emulate exercises while viewing them on a computer monitor, a tiny mobile device or a television screen. Often, the video on such devices is moving too fast to catch the exercise's start position and having to fumble with a remote to pause or rewind a video breaks the flow of one's workout. By contrast, the barbell workout poster places entire workouts in full view so that users can concentrate more fully on each exercise and its proper technique with confidence and ease.



Available to fitness enthusiasts worldwide, the Barbell Workout Poster is offered exclusively on Amazon.com. NewMe Fitness states that its introductory price is only temporary and that a money-back guarantee is offered with this product same as has been offered with their other best-selling aids like their series of Dumbbell Workout Exercise Posters, their Suspension Workout Poster, and their successful workout card decks.



To purchase the barbell workout poster on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0716QRV5V



About NewMe Fitness

From its Northern California headquarters, NewMe Fitness has quickly become one of the first names in home gym workout posters and workout cards. Wildly successful products like the best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster Volumes I and II have helped solidify the company's position as one of the top-rated home fitness product manufacturers on Amazon. To learn more about NewMe Fitness and to view their full product catalog, please visit the company's website at www.NewMeFitness.net.



