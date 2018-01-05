NewMe Fitness Releases New Stability Ball Workout Cards

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2018 --NewMe Fitness has just unveiled a new deck of Stability Ball Workout Cards. Featuring the same 40 exercises as its predecessor, the Stability Ball Exercise Poster, plus 10 additional exercises. The workout cards are the perfect aid for a full-body workout. With easy-to-follow graphic illustrations on cards sized to fit perfectly in a purse, suitcase or briefcase, NewMe Fitness has taken another step to ensure that people are able to perform self-paced workouts at home or on-the-go.



Exercises can be tailored for use according to an individual's fitness level. Workouts can also be mixed and matched in order to create dynamic routines that will continue to challenge the body to work harder and stronger. While users can individualize workouts for their own personal needs, NewMe Fitness recommends that at least 2 exercises be chosen from each section and that a minimum of 10-15 repetitions be completed for each one.



Stability ball workouts are an excellent way to strengthen and tone the entire body and this form of exercise is particularly effective in strengthening the body's core muscle region. Within each deck, cards are categorized according to the upper body, lower body and core regions that workouts are meant to target. Each finely-illustrated card depicts the exact start and finish position required for each exercise to help ensure that exercises are done correctly while minimizing the risk of injury. The Stability Ball Workout Cards show users precisely which exercises should be done to address various muscle groups and all exercises have been approved by personal trainers with more than 15 years' experience in the fitness industry.



Total customer satisfaction has long been a goal of NewMe Fitness and the company has received consistently high reviews for all of their products to date. Multiple Amazon reviews of the original Stability Ball Exercise Poster indicate that the illustrations are both easy to understand and follow, and that they are quite effective in offering a rigorous workout for novice stability ball users as well as seasoned enthusiasts.



The Stability Ball Workout Cards are currently being sold on Amazon at a special introductory price. As with all NewMe Fitness products, the cards also come with a full money-back guarantee.



About NewMe Fitness

With headquarters in Northern California, NewMe Fitness has grown to be a serious contender in the world of ecommerce and, in particular, within the home gym product niche. By offering detailed graphic guides in the form of workout posters and cards, the company has become a leading brand familiar to home gym enthusiasts looking for self-paced workout aids. For more information about the Stability Ball Workout Cards or any other NewMe Fitness products, please visit the company's website at http://www.newmefitness.net.



