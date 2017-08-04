NewMe Fitness Unveils Kettlebell Workout Cards

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --Offered exclusively on Amazon, NewMe Fitness has just introduced a new deck of finely-illustrated Kettlebell Workout Cards to the public. Each deck consists of 60 cards and offers a total of 40 kettlebell swinging exercises. Workouts are highly customizable and cards can be used by women and men at all fitness levels.



Featuring all of the exercises offered on their original and highly-rated Kettlebell Workout Poster, NewMe Fitness has designed this new workout deck for kettlebell enthusiasts who want to take their workouts with them to exercise during work breaks, while traveling or at any location of their choosing. Of course, the Kettlebell Workout Cards are expected to also be a hit with the company's core fan base-- home gym enthusiasts who like to design their own workouts while saving on physical space.



Kettlebell workouts have long been enjoyed by fitness enthusiasts as they require no equipment beyond a kettlebell yet provide an intense, full-body workout. Exercising with a kettlebell is particularly good for enhancing physical coordination while building the functional strength needed for everyday tasks like the moving and lifting boxes, groceries, small children, furnishings and the like. Kettlebell workouts condition the body for these activities to not only build necessary strength but to also build core muscle groups and help avoid injury due to straining or incorrect lifting.



Individual workout cards are illustrated with painstaking detail highlighting the correct start and finish position for each kettlebell exercise. While made for kettlebell enthusiasts, those new to kettlebell swinging will appreciate the attention to detail offered. Followed correctly, illustrations are designed to help reduce the risk of injury and ensure that each exercise is done properly in order to maximize strength and build muscle.



By mixing the cards in any desired order and focusing on precise areas of the body for toning and strengthening, users are able to design their own individualized workouts. Decks also contain a separate card to record personal goals and a guide card is also included. In addition to 40 individual exercise cards, each deck also contains 6 predetermined workouts.



The NewMe Fitness Kettlebell Workout Cards are more durable than other workout cards on the market as they are printed with high-quality metallic ink atop strong plastic. Measuring 3.5" x 5" inches, each card is large enough for users to comfortably view while exercising, yet cards are still small enough to easily carry in a purse, backpack or briefcase. Cards are coated with a permanent finish which means they will stand up well against ordinary wear and tear and last for several years.



As with all NewMe Fitness products-- including their best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster-- the Kettlebell Workout Cards have met the approval of seasoned personal trainers with 15 years of experience in the fitness industry. New decks are offered exclusively on the company's Amazon storefront and are currently being sold at a special introductory price. The company is so confident in each product they sell that a full money-back guarantee is also being extended with every purchase.



Known for finely-illustrated exercise cards and workout posters, including their best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster, customers have routinely applauded the company for producing comprehensive, easy to follow and top-quality workout guides.



