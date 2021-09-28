News Alert: Four Gwynedd Mercy Students Recognized By The National Merit Scholarship Program

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation have included two students from Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School among approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Anna Marie Patti '22 and Hayley Young '22 have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.



Also being recognized by the National Merit Scholarship program are Kira Kawczynski '22 and Alexis Kelerchian '22 who have been named National Merit Commended Students. Approximately 34,000 Commended Students are being recognized throughout the nation for their academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarships, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).



Hayley Young also earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 which is earned by less than one-half of 1% of all test takers.



"We are so proud of these young women who have achieved this tremendous national honor," said Principal of Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School Mary Kirby. "In addition to their academic achievements, they have each demonstrated leadership and a commitment to our Gwynedd Mercy community. Our students continually give me hope and inspiration for what lies ahead."



