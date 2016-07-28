Black Forest, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Come join the 7th annual "A Fancy Feast' Fundraiser benefitting Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, a local nonprofit, no-kill rescue and the cats and kittens they work to save.



The evening full of activities is being held on Friday, Aug 5th at The Mining Exchange Hotel's Gold Room annex in downtown Colorado Springs. Festivities beginning at 6pm with a social hour and a silent auction while enjoying the bluegrass music of award-winning local family band 'The Wielands of Mass Destruction'.



The event will be emceed by Jon Karroll, KRDO News Channel 13. Dinner will be proceeded by the infamous Wild Blue Parade of Pets and followed by live and paddle auctions with featured items being a top-quality, handmade cat tree, a fresh-baked triple layer chocolate cake from Marigold Café and Bakery, a hand-felted cat wall hanging and a unique piece of pottery from local crafters Bowen Pottery.



"Our overarching need at Wild Blue is always funding for veterinary care," said Lauri Cross, Executive Director. "We recently rescued 39 kittens from Missouri, a few came to us healthy and some others with medical needs. Every rescued kitten will receive full vet care – regardless of the cost incurred."



Tickets to the event are $65 per person. Guests may also purchase 8-person tables at a discount, $500. Purchase advanced tickets/tables or make a donation to go toward cat care at www.wbars.org. Click on the Donate button and follow the prompts.



About Wild Blue

Since its launch in 2010, Wild Blue has saved the lives of nearly 2500 animals with adoptions spreading to as far away as Missouri, Texas and North Carolina. Wild Blue also has an active foster program with more than 75 animals currently being served. With your help in the form of time, donations, and dedication we can help match rescued animals to loving owners, one at a time, and change both lives forever! Bringing hearts together, how exciting!



For information about this news release contact Perini & Associates at 719-651-5943 or email customerservice@periniassociates.com.



Learn more about Perini & Associates at: http://www.periniassociates.com