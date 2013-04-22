New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTC:RHHBY) traded at $ 61.1 in the last session, which is +0.02 (0.03%). The stock has a Range of 60.70 - 61.29. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 38.63 - 62.45 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 210.81B. The stock traded a volume of 466,587.00. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 626,515.00.



Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring. The Company has two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.



Find out where RHHBY could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=RHHBY



The Swiss group Nestle (Pink:NSRGY), the world’s leading food industry group, said sales in the first three months of the year were up by 5.4 percent to 21.9 billion Swiss francs (US$23.6 billion).



Nestle said the figures showed that the group was in line to perform as expected in 2013, but analysts polled by financial news agency AWP felt they were a disappointment, given expectations of 22.5 billion Swiss francs in sales.



“The start to the year reflects the caution we expressed in February,” Nestle chief executive Paul Bulcke was quoted as saying. Nestle said it recorded organic growth of 4.3 percent during the first quarter, missing its long-term objective of between 5 and 6 percent.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



Find out more on NSRGY here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009