News and Commentary On: (NYSE:AMD), (NASDAQ:GTAT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2013 --Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) announced that it has commenced a registered exchange offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2022, which were issued in a private placement (the "Private Notes,") for an equal principal amount of new 7.50% Senior Notes due 2022 that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Registered Notes").



The sole purpose of the exchange offer is to fulfill AMD's obligations with respect to the registration of the Private Notes. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into by AMD in connection with the sale of the Private Notes, AMD agreed to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement relating to the exchange offer pursuant to which AMD would offer to exchange any Private Notes tendered by the holders of those notes for Registered Notes containing terms that are substantially identical to the Private Notes.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide.



GT Crystal Systems, a subsidiary of GT Advanced Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTAT) announced that it has agreed with Motorola Solutions to be the exclusive supplier of sapphire screens for Motorola's new MP6000 multi-plane bioptic imager. GT Crystal Systems will fabricate the 24 square inch sapphire components in its manufacturing facility located in Salem, Mass.



"This is an important development for us as it expands the adoption of our sapphire material into a new market segment," said Tom Gutierrez, GT's president and CEO. "GT's ASF sapphire is virtually scratch-proof, making it ideally suited as a screen material over reinforced glass because it can withstand the extreme strike forces the scanner system experiences during its use. The durability and optical performance of GT's ASF sapphire material has broad applicability in other cover and touch screen applications, and we are pursuing a number of these promising opportunities."



