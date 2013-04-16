News on the Most Active Stocks in the Market: (NYSE: S), (NYSE: BAC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --Sprint Nextel Corp. (NYSE: S) confirmed it has received an unsolicited proposal from DISH Network to acquire the Company. The Company said that its Board of Directors will evaluate this proposal carefully and consistent with its fiduciary and legal duties. The company does not plan to comment further until the appropriate time.



Sprint Nextel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services to individual consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.



The company offers its wireless and wireline services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. Sprint Nextel Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.



Find out what momentum S could adopt in the very short term by getting the complete trend analysis report here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=S



The Global Transaction Services business within Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Merrill Lynch announced the launch of a new user interface for Works®, the bank’s proprietary online program management tool for commercial card clients in the United States and Canada.



With more than 225,000 active users, the Works® platform helps companies manage all aspects of their card program – from individual card account setup, spending controls, account approvals and reconciliation to organization-wide expense reporting. The management tool supports card programs including Purchasing Cards, Travel & Entertainment Cards as well as the bank’s accounts payable online tool, ePayables. The new state-of-the-art design improves the user experience by streamlining workflows and data presentation.



Bank of America is one of the world’s largest financial institutions.



Find out if this announcement could benefit BAC here:



http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BAC



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009