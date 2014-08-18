Cold Spring Harbor, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --Leptonic Systems Inc. has released NewsBrain 1.3 for iOS on iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch. The free NewsBrain app automatically finds news feeds, learns your interests with a unique neural technology, shows articles in a beautiful magazine format, and can even read the articles to you while the phone stays in your pocket.



“There's no need to wade through the Internet looking for interesting things to read, because NewsBrain finds them for you. A unique and sophisticated neural system lets it learn your interests quickly and more accurately than any other iOS app.” says Mike O’Connor, the developer of the software.



“NewsBrain’s integrated text to speech makes it perfect for use in the car, while jogging, commuting, or anywhere on the go. It reads all the most interesting articles on the Internet to you through your earbuds, Bluetooth car stereo, or speakers. It shows article pictures on your device or through AirPlay on your Apple TV. Control it through screen touches or use standard remote controls to set volume, skip an article, and so on.” says O’Connor.



About NewsBrain 1.3

NewsBrain 1.3 is free and available now on the App Store. The NewsBrain website is at http://myallo.com/newsbrain and the App Store link is http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id767802884