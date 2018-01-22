Newsmakers Network Announces the All New 1 Word Show with Jason Joyner

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2018 --Newsmakers Network today announced the addition of Jason Joyner as the new host of 1 Word Show, a weekly improv comedy show formally hosted by Jacob Jones. The show will be recorded in Newsmakers Network new studio located in the Milwaukee, WI area and will feature a wide array of guest from many different backgrounds.



Jason is the oldest of 7 boys and has a passion for improv comedy and Culinary Twistedness. He currently runs the Twisted Bistro in West Allis, WI where they specialize in thinking outside the box when it comes to food. He is the father of a very precocious 9-year-old girl who also loves to freestyle with food and life in general.



"Talking to people is one of the things I enjoy most in life," said Jason Joyner. "If you're not having fun with what you are doing then what are you waiting for?"



"The beautiful thing about 1 Word Show is you never know where the conversation will go," said Newsmakers Network founder Daniel R. Jones, "One episode you may have a very silly discussion on a random topic and then another, you may have a very serious discussion on topics of large social or economical issues."



1 Word Show's Goal is to create both spontaneous comedy and serious dialogue by asking questions to unsuspecting guests about incredibly varied and randomly generated topics. Episodes are as varied as the guests who appear on them.



The all new 1 Word Show will premiere on YouTube on January 22, 2018. The audio version of 1 Word Show can be heard on iTunes, Google Play and many other podcast and audio sites.



For more information visit – http://www.1wordshow.com



About Newsmakers Network

Founded in 2015 with studios in Milwaukee, WI and Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Network provides viewers with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Network shows can be found on the company's website as well as many third party services such as YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, SoundCloud and more.



For more information visit – http://newsmakers.network