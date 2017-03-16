Newsmakers Network Announces New Political Radar Lineup

Green Bay & West Allis, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Today, Newsmakers Network Founder and President Daniel Jones announced a major expansion to the company's Political Radar channel.



Starting Tuesday March 28th, Rhonda Sitnikau will host "Political Radar Pulse" a weekly interview show focusing on current events in Wisconsin. Sitnikau will be joined by a wide variety of guests, including elected officials, influential members of the community, activists and more. The discussion will include local, county, state and national issues.



Shortly after, Political Radar will launch two additional shows:



Political Radar Echo, a new weekly panel discussion will focus on national to local topics from multiple points of view. The show will feature a host (to be announced later) along with an ever-changing panel of guests.



Political Radar Sweep, a news show will focus on bringing the top political headlines to viewers in a fast-paced entertaining style.



"This move will help us expand the reach of Political Radar by bringing even more viewpoints to our programming, expanding the political dialogue," said Mr. Jones. "We continue to seek new talent and concepts to make Political Radar innovative and engaging."



Political Radar's shows can be viewed online at Newsmakers Network website (http://newsmakers.network), on YouTube, Facebook and other social platforms. Audio versions of Political Radar shows can be heard on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher and more.



Founded in 2015 and based in Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Network provides viewers with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Network shows can be found on the company's website as well as many third party services such as YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, SoundCloud and more.



For more information visit – http://newsmakers.network