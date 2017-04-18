Newsmakers Network Announces Political Radar Echo with Cassandra Hautala

Green Bay and West Allis, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --Newsmakers Network today announced the addition of Political Radar Echo, a weekly political discussion show to its Political Radar channel. The show will be hosted by Cassandra Hautala and will feature a wide array of guest panelists having many different political points of view.



Cassandra Hautala is a K-12 educator with experience in both traditional and nontraditional educational settings. She is a community activist and volunteer who enjoys spending her free time at the Bay Area Humane Society.



"I am very passionate about people having a voice in the community and in the political process," said Cassandra Hautala. "This is important to me even if their opinion differs from mine."



"The Political Radar channel has grown a great deal over the past year and adding Political Radar Echo to the lineup will allow us to focus on timely content with unique personalities," said Newsmakers Network founder Daniel R. Jones, "Cassandra will be a terrific addition to our team, with her unique ability to engage both the guest panelists and the audience."



Political Radar Echo's goal is to highlight differing political viewpoints while looking at the many areas of agreement that can be found. The show is designed to be engaging and entertaining to a wide audience.



Political Radar Echo is currently in pre-production with the first episode expected to launch before May 1, 2017.



For more information visit – http://www.politicalradarecho.com



About Newsmakers Network

Founded in 2015 and based in Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Network provides viewers with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Network shows can be found on the company's website as well as many third party services such as YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, SoundCloud and more.



For more information visit – http://newsmakers.network