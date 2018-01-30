Newsmakers Network Announces the Return of Elliot Christenson as Blind Partisan Joins the Political Radar Lineup

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Newsmakers Network today announced the return of Elliot Christenson to the network as the host of a new show Blind Partisan, which will appear on the Political Radar channel.



Elliot Christenson, previously the co-host of the original Political Radar show will be bringing his unique mix of sarcasm, Libertarian views and his belief that everyone can find common ground no matter their political agenda. Elliot will be joined by a recurring panel of pundits with very diverse viewpoints.



"I'm ecstatic to be working with my friends again!" said Elliot Christenson, "We're working very hard to be inclusive and omni-partisan. More than anything, we want to work harder than ever at including our community both online - and especially in real life. You ain't seen nothin' yet!"



"I'm absolutely thrilled that Elliot will be returning to Newsmakers Network!" said Newsmakers Network founder Daniel R. Jones, "Elliot brings to the table a unique style and an openness to listen to views that don't necessarily fit his beliefs. Blind Partisan will follow the path set by the original Political Radar Show."



Blind Partisan's goal is to bridge political divisions, give a voice to all ideas but to also challenge those ideas. The show will feature Elliot and his guest for the week debating and discussing topics like current events and moral dilemmas.



Tying into the new show is the Blind Partisan Discussion group on Facebook . A place for Blind Partisan fans from all political viewpoints to come together, breakdown partisan walls, discuss current events, and share some laughs.



Blind Partisan will premiere on Political Radar's YouTube channel (http://bit.ly/2bf9ouO) within February, 2018. The audio version of Blind Partisan be heard on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/political-radar/id1109154823), Google Play and many other podcast and audio sites.



For more information visit – http://www.blindpartisan.com



About Newsmakers Network

Founded in 2015 with studios in Milwaukee, WI and Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Network provides viewers with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Network shows can be found on the company's website as well as many third party services such as YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, SoundCloud and more.



For more information visit – http://newsmakers.network