Newsmakers Network Announces The Progress Report with Bill Meindl on Political Radar

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Newsmakers Network today announced the addition of a new show to their ever expanding network of original video content shows. The Progress Report will be hosted by Bill Meindl and will cover the many important and sometimes controversial economic development projects in Green Bay, Wisconsin and the surrounding areas.



Bill Meindl or as some know him, "Tower Park" is well known throughout the Green Bay area for his independent coverage of local politics and economic development projects from his articles on SkyscraperCity, a web forum for discussing local development. "This will be fun." Bill said, "I'm looking forward to talking with people in the know about economic development and local government in Green Bay and Brown County. I hope we can contribute to the dialogue and the public's understanding."



"Bill has been an invaluable resource in keeping the Northeast Wisconsin community up-to-date on economic development news." said Newsmakers Network founder Daniel R. Jones, "Unfortunately, with the impending death of print media, and the choice of many mainstream media organisations to not cover these important topics when there is such a need, independent shows like The Progress Report are filling that void."



The Progress Report will focus on the on going projects and developments that make the Green Bay area such an interesting place to live. The show will feature interesting discussions with the developers, politicians, and financiers behind the projects that effect Green Bay residents on a daily basis.



The Progress Report will premiere on Political Radar's YouTube channel (http://bit.ly/2bf9ouO) within February, 2018. The audio version of The Progress Report can be heard on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/political-radar/id1109154823), Google Play and many other podcast and audio sites.



About Newsmakers Network

Founded in 2015 with studios in Milwaukee, WI and Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Network provides viewers with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Network shows can be found on the company's website as well as many third party services such as YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, SoundCloud and more.



