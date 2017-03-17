Newsmakers Network Announces The Wendy Report with Wendy Coriell

Green Bay and West Allis, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2017 --Newsmakers Network today announced the addition of a brand new current events show to its network lineup, The Wendy Report.



The Wendy Report will be a weekly show hosted by Wendy Coriell. The show will cover many topics with a dash of comedy including current events, technology, entertainment, politics and basically anything that interests Wendy and her audience.



Wendy Coriell is a self-employed multimedia freelancer and owner of Wisconsin Webcraft, a Wisconsin based web design firm. Wendy is also the creator of The Green Bay Sausage, an online political parody channel distributed via YouTube, Facebook and other video platforms.



Wendy describes herself as a "lifelong geek'. She has a fondness for retro technology and video gaming.



In making this announcement, Newsmakers Network founder Daniel R. Jones said, "Wendy will bring a unique perspective to our network that our viewers have not seen before." Jones added: "Wendy's parody content has made me laugh on so many occasions, and we are very excited to bring that brand of humor to our network."



For more information visit – http://www.wendyreport.com



About Newsmakers Network

Founded in 2015 and based in Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Network provides viewers with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Network shows can be found on the company's website as well as many third party services such as YouTube, Facebook, Apple iTunes, SoundCloud and more.



For more information visit – http://newsmakers.network