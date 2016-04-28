Newsmakers Podcast Network Announces Political Radar with Rhonda and Elliot

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Newsmakers Podcast Network today announced the addition of its first political podcast, Political Radar with Rhonda and Elliot. The show will be hosted by a pair of "political junkies" based in the Green Bay, WI area, Rhonda Sitnikau and Elliot Christenson.



Rhonda Sitnikau is a self-employed production stylist, community activist, and recently a Green Bay, WI City Council candidate who is always looking for new ways to engage more people in the local political process.



Rhonda describes herself as "progressive minded but not idealistic". She is a strong supporter of public education, investment in community development and has been a very vocal supporter of local small businesses.



Elliot Christenson, a long-time entrepreneur, currently operates Ideas By Elliot, an online marketing firm and myDropWizard, a technical service provider for websites built on the Drupal framework.



Elliot describes himself as a "Bill of Rights loving libertarian who is socially liberal and fiscally conservative". Elliot has a strong focus on technology and how it can be used to improve many public functions such as education. He adds, "I am anti-spam and pro-grammar".



Elliot is also the host of Green Bay Newsmakers, a hyperlocal podcast, produced by Newsmakers Podcast Network, highlighting business leaders in the Green Bay, WI area.



In making this announcement, Newsmakers Podcast Network founder Daniel R. Jones said, "Politics is something that touches everyone's lives in unique ways. All too often, political discussion is limited to a single point of view, or two opposing views locked in a fierce debate, without listening to each other - Political Radar will discuss engaging topics from multiple points of views while also looking for common ground."



The joining of these two strong-willed voices with often differing viewpoints promises to be engaging and entertaining to a wide audience.



During a highly disputed attempt by the international retailer Walmart, to build a superstore in the Broadway district of downtown Green Bay, WI, the pair were often quoted by local news outlets. The fact that they are still able to discuss major political issues while learning from each other, shows the level of respect they have for each other and their individual political views.



Political Radar is currently in pre-production with the first episode expected to launch before May 1, 2016.



For more information visit – http://www.politicalradar.com



About Newsmakers Podcast Network

Founded in 2015 and based in Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Podcast Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Podcast Network provides listeners with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Podcast Network podcasts are released on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and can be found on the company's website as well as many 3rd party services such as Apple iTunes and YouTube.



For more information or to apply to be on a show as a guest or host, please visit http://www.npcn.tv