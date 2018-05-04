Newstead Belmont Hills Changes Vacation Rental Game with Fractional Ownership

Paget, Bermuda -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --With 45 suites and studios located in a luxuriously appointed island resort, Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and Spa is changing the way travelers book accommodations in Bermuda with a new concept they call fractional ownership. Far from the timeshare arrangements offered by many other resorts, fractional ownership gives travelers a chance to own a deeded, fully transferable interest in one of the resort's rooms which they can enjoy in two week stretches, four to eight weeks out of the year.



Each "fraction" is a 1/6th deeded interest in one of the residences at Newstead Belmont Hills. Unlike timeshare developments that sell "time" or "usage rights," fractional ownership is a deeded interest in a specific residence. If an owner is not able to use all of the eight weeks to which they're entitled, those remaining weeks are put into a rental pool, allowing the management company to market and rent them to other guests. During this time, the management company is responsible for marketing, maintenance, and cleaning and all revenues are split with the owner 60/40.



The management of Newstead Belmont Hills is proud of this new fractional ownership arrangement, which they feel eliminates the negative aspects of traditional timeshare ownership while providing more flexibility and, most importantly, true ownership of a piece of Bermuda's island paradise. In addition to a deeded, transferrable ownership, fractional ownership at Newstead Belmont Hills also carries a number of other benefits, like a membership at the Belmont Hills Golf Club, one of Bermuda's most beloved golf courses.



Located in Paget Parish, Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and Spa also offers breathtaking views of Hamilton Harbor, a private water taxi that allows guests to arrive in downtown Hamilton in just minutes, and a private shuttle service to the Belmont Hills Golf Club. They also have a luxurious spa right on the premises along with fine dining and casual dining options, infinity pool complete with poolside bar, and many other luxury touches you would expect to find at more expensive resorts located all around the world.



Newstead Belmont Hills' rooms are equipped with modern luxury appointments plus warm, accessible touches like high-end wicker furniture, double French doors, and wood floors. Spa-inspired bathtubs feature jetted whirlpool tubs, marble accents, and tile backsplashes. Each room has a kitchenette or full kitchen and 43-inch flatscreen TV. Room sizes range from 450 square feet for singles, up to 2,500 square feet for three bedrooms. The three-bedroom suites are located in the historical Shoreby building, which has accommodated such legendary figures as President Woodrow Wilson, Mark Twain, and Charlie Chaplin.



The first step toward owning a part of Bermuda's scenic splendor is getting in touch with a sales representative at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and Spa. Visit their website at newsteadbelmonthills.com to find toll free reservation lines for the U.S., U.K. and Canada, or you can contact them by email at reservations@belmonthills.com or by filling out the online contact form on their website.



About Newstead

Overlooking picturesque Hamilton Harbour in Bermuda, the Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and Spa is the sparkling jewel of luxury resorts in Bermuda.