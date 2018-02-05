Newstead Belmont Hills Provides 5-Star Dining

Paget, Bermuda -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --When taking a vacation, people expect to experience the luxuries that just can't be found at home. That goes for the entire experience: travel, accommodations, golfing, and of course food. Here in Bermuda, people can find some of the finest dining experiences anywhere in the world, so here is all about what culinary delights Bermuda local restaurants have in store for people during future trips to Bermuda's little island paradise.



Blu Bar and Grille at Belmont Hills



The Belmont Hills Golf Course is one of the crown jewels of Bermuda; in addition to presenting a round of golf that can challenge even the most seasoned professional players, it's also located in full view of the Great Sound, one of the most gorgeous areas on the island. Obviously it takes quite a restaurant to do justice to this prime location, and Blu Bar and Grille has certainly lived up to that challenge. Named one of the 100 Best Restaurants in the World by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine, Blu's innovative, upscale southwestern menu has garnered rave reviews from hundreds of reviewers on TripAdvisor. There is no doubt people appreciate Blu's cuisine, whether it's for a gathering of friends or a romantic dinner.



Beau Rivage



Award-winning chef Jean Claude Garzia brings his talents to Bermuda at Beau Rivage, where he utilizes local ingredients with his refined techniques to bring a dining experience that's above and beyond anything you would expect. One taste of Chef Garzia's food and people see exactly why he was awarded France's highest culinary honor, the Meilleur Ouvrier de France, as well as the prestigious "French Chef of the Year." If people are looking for classic French dishes in an exquisite locale, people won't find a better restaurant anywhere else on the island.



Sanzibar



For a more casual upscale dining experience, try Sanzibar, Bermuda's premiere Tapas and Burger Bar. People love the diverse menu of cocktails and small plates that are sure to satiate an appetite, whether looking for authentic Spanish tapas or just a nice burger (they've got at least 15 different ones on the menu). They also have plenty of vegetarian options for those going sans-meat and their seafood selections give plenty to think about when choosing which dish to order. It will be hard to pick just one, so don't be embarrassed to order multiple plates!



Fine dining is serious business in Bermuda and the local chefs are proud to offer an eclectic range of styles for your trip. No matter what people are looking for, find it on this Bermuda island. As for accommodations, be sure to contact Newstead Belmont Hills about fractional ownership opportunities that include discounts at the restaurants mentioned above, as well as other perks like access to private water shuttles, golf club memberships and more! Please send an email to sales@belmonthills.com to find out more and the team will discuss all about the benefits of fractional ownership.



