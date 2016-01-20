Newton, NJ Chiropractor Dr. Thomas Walaszczyk Helps Patients Find Relief from Herniated Disc Syndrome

Newton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --Dr. Thomas Walaszczyk, chiropractor at Sussex County Total Health in Newton, NJ is helping patients with herniated disc syndrome find relief from their condition. As an experienced chiropractor, Dr. Walaszczyk offers a variety of techniques, including hands-on adjustment, low force traction, and exercise consultation programs.



A herniated disc, also known as a slipped disc or prolapsed disc, occurs when one of the rubbery discs that sits between the vertebrae of the spine becomes damaged and presses on a nerve that runs through the spine. This pressure can cause symptoms like back pain, neck pain, tingling sensations, numbness, or weakness in other parts of the body.



To treat the pain caused by herniated discs, traditional medicine usually turns to things like over-the-counter pain medications, muscle relaxers, cortisone injections, nerve pain medications, or narcotics. Typically these solutions just mask the pain for the patient rather than addressing the root of the problem, the herniated disc itself. Dr. Walaszczyk's approach to treating herniated disc pain is much different. He uses hands-on, drug-free treatments giving the body the best chance at healing the condition on its own.



Patients with herniated disc symptoms that visit Dr. Walaszczyk's office in Newton are first provided with a comprehensive exam that includes an X-Ray analysis and hands-on palpitation to diagnose the exact source of pain. He consults the patients about their health history and any past injuries to create a customized treatment plan designed to provide the best outcomes for pain relief. These treatment plans can include a variety of techniques including spinal rehabilitation and exercise, low force traction, hands-on adjustment, spinal decompression, and more.



These chiropractic techniques, which are scientifically grounded, provide patients with much longer-lasting results than any over-the-counter drugs or prescription narcotics can provide. Most importantly, chiropractic treatment for herniated disc syndrome presents absolutely no risk for drug dependency or addiction, and is completely safe.



About Dr. Thomas Walaszczyk

Dr. Walaszczyk has more than 25 years of experience in the industry as a Board Certified Chiropractor. His overarching goal is to provide patients with services that will help their bodies heal themselves from pain and ailments. He is focused on using a range of different techniques and modalities in order to deliver a comprehensive treatment plan so his patients can live a full, pain-free life.



For more information about Dr. Thomas Walaszczyk and the services he offers his patients in Newton, NJ, please visit www.NewtonPainRelief.com.