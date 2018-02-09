Newtown PA Welcomes New Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Newtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2018 --Restaurateur Dave Magrogan continued the expansion of his popular farm-to-table restaurant concept with the opening of his eighth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar in Newtown, PA on Monday, February 5th.



Magrogan's newest Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is a massive 6,500 square feet, featuring 240 seats in the dining room, 50 seats in a new expansive bar, a 40-seat private dining room, and a 50-seat patio for outdoor seating which will have access from the bar. Tim Amoroso has been tapped as executive chef of the Newtown location after being executive sous chef at the Harvest in Radnor for one year before taking over as executive chef at the Harvest in North Wales for the past year.



Dinerman, who was the owner and chef of Birra for the past six years before recently selling the restaurant, will be the general manager for the newest Harvest location. He worked for Starr Restaurants as the GM of Buddakan and Barclay Prime for five years before joining Birra.



Eager to open his newest Harvest location in the Philadelphia suburbs, Magrogan said, "I'm thrilled to open our newest Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar in Newtown, Bucks County. Our team is intensely focused on producing healthy, delicious, locally-sourced menu items that are crafted from the freshest seasonal ingredients. We're excited to bring our seasonally-changing restaurant to life in Newtown, and we couldn't do so without all of the local farmers who are the heart of our business model. We are also very excited to bring Tim Amoroso over to this new location. He is an inspired chef who helped us achieve all of our goals in North Wales during this past year, and we expect him to delight our guests in Bucks County."



With the restaurant's business model featuring all farm-to-table dishes, Harvest Seasonal Grill Corporate Executive Chef Josh Short explains that there is a much different approach to sourcing locally harvested produce during the winter than any other season, as the restaurant will be opening during the coldest time of the year.



"There are still many great locally-grown crops available throughout these colder months," said Short. "It used to be that root vegetables were the only go-to veggies for chefs during the winter, but with many northeastern farmers over the years having turned to greenhouse farming after the first frost, we now have full availability of vegetables such as salad greens, micro herbs, peppers and even tomatoes during the winter. Pennsylvania also continues to offer amazing local cheeses and grains year-round, and we also take full opportunity of preserving the flavors from the summer and fall through pickling and canning. We even have plans to start a fermentation program in our kitchens next year."



Harvest works with The Farm at Doe Run and Linden Dale Farm for cheeses, while sourcing its grains, including farro, cornmeal and flour, from Bucks County's own Castle Valley Mill.



"When able, we use local Bucks County grains and we always grind the grains fresh," said Short. "We use no preservatives, and we produce a healthy, quality product that is natural, healthy, nutritious and full of flavor — the way food is meant to be. Castle Valley Mill continues to produce the finest stone ground flours, meals, cleaned whole berry grains and grain mixes, and we couldn't be happier than to be partnered with such an incredible farm in the heart of Bucks County."



About Harvest Seasonal Grill

Harvest Seasonal Grill offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable and non-GMO ingredients sourced from more than 75 local farms. The menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available, and a majority of menu items contain less than 500 calories, including a variety of house-made signature, single-serving desserts. In addition to the seasonally changing menu, the restaurant offers more than 50 wines by-the-glass, seasonally-inspired hand-crafted cocktails and more than a dozen locally produced craft beers. Harvest maintains a serious focus on sustainability, as the restaurant utilizes organic cleaning products, recycled glass bar tops, recycled paper products and even environmentally friendly ink for all menus.



Dave Magrogan's seven additional Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bars are located in Radnor, Glen Mills, North Wales, Harrisburg, and Moosic, PA; Moorestown, NJ; and Delray Beach, FL.



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

2865 S Eagle Rd Newtown, PA 18940

215-944-8469

http://HarvestSeasonalGrill.com