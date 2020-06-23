Nexio Launches Groundbreaking Networking App for Black Professionals

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --If you Google the phrase "Black employment" you'll find a breathtaking number of articles, blogs, think-pieces, and research underscoring the staggering barriers and disparities Black people face in the global job market.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which alone triggered the U.S. unemployment rate to a decline unseen since "The Great Depression," Black people around the world have been disproportionately impacted by the economic fallout from the virus.



According to the U.K.'s House of Commons Library, the unemployment rate of people BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) backgrounds increased versus the first quarter of 2020, from 5.8% to 6.3%, as the unemployment rate for people from White backgrounds moved closer to historic low levels.



In the U.S., while 2.5 million jobs were added back in May, Black unemployment rose to 16.8%, up 0.1% since April.



As thousands of rallies take place around the world, with millions uniting against economic, social, and racial injustices, #BlackLivesMatter has shone a spotlight on the grim reality Black people face every day in virtually all aspects of their lives.



To help reverse the tide of inequality and foster relationships with like-minded professionals, Nexio is a revolutionary company whose innovative app advances career opportunities for and cultivates connections between Black entrepreneurs and professionals.



Network is Net Worth

Understanding the disadvantages Black people face finding prospects that lead to career advancement, Nexio provides a digital infrastructure designed to support and inspire Black professionals.



Nexio is a virtual community where you can organize and join "groups" perfectly tailored to you. Plus, Nexio delivers the latest news from around the world customized to your interests. And, with Nexio's exclusive events, members can always continue the conversation offline.



With key features like their free mobile app (available on iOS and Android), chat, groups, news, and events, Nexio is the next generation of digital networking for the Black community.



An Evening of Opportunities



In anticipation of its upcoming launch, Nexio announced their arrival as the disruptors in the social media industry, with a premier event in London last fall. Featuring live performances and presentations from industry leaders and motivational speakers, Nexio organized an unprecedented evening of networking, allowing professionals to collaborate and create new businesses opportunities and partnerships.



Break Down Professional Barriers with Nexio

With its two-pronged approach of networking both online through its state-of-the-art app and offline with a series of in-person events, Nexio is designed to make the networking process inclusive and effectual for the Black community.



With the ability to seize the chance to engage with the right people, millions around the world can now take control of their professional destinies.



Because, if opportunity doesn't knock, build a door and walk right through it.



Related Links:



"Unemployment by Ethnic Background" – House of Commons Library

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn06385/



"The Unemployment Rate Improved in May, but Left Black Workers Behind" – Vox

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2020/6/6/21282611/black-workers-left-behind-unemployment



For more information, press only:

Akinola Dominic

Phone: +44 7403 442205

Email: info@nexio-app.com



For more information on Product:

https://www.nexio-app.com/



Social Media:

https://www.Instagram.com/nexioapp

https://www.facebook.com/nexioapp/