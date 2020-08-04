Roadtown, British Virgin Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2020 --Banking.Systems® is pleased to announce it has been recognized in Forrester's Global Banking Platform Deals 2020 report as an important Base and Regional player, specifically with its IFE's customers in Puerto Rico.



In this report, Forrester surveyed key banking platform vendors about their 2019 deals to help banks find a well-suited banking solution and acknowledged Banking.Systems® is playing a key role as one of the FinTech pioneers in this market.



FinTech is defined by its connectivity, thus Banking.Systems® leverages the potential of its modular Core Banking Platforms with its integration capabilities. Integrating to Payment Platforms, Card Providers, ACH/Check Clearing Services, Merchant Services, among others; allows for a wide array of digital disbursement services to expand the products offered by the Financial Institutions.



For more information on the report please access Forrester's Global Banking Platform Deals Survey 2020



About Banking.Systems®

Since its foundation in 2005, the company has been developing and delivering online banking solutions to a broad variety of financial services entities such as Online and Private Banks, Credit Unions, Savings and Loans, eWallets, Trusts & Asset Management Companies, and Payment Platforms. We serve customers in over 40 countries across 4 continents and in 16 different languages, thus ensuring that our products are internationally attuned. Being the market leader throughout these years, our products have solidified and become fintech benchmarks. For more information, please visit Banking.Systems.



About Banking.Systems® Products

NexorONE® - The Online Banking Software Solution™, offers a modular structure to adjust to the size of the financial institution and its online services; with a cost-effective setup, it allows for easy future expansion aligned with the customer's growth. Please visit NexorONE the Online Banking Software Solution.



Bansoft® - The Core Cloud Banking System™, is a complete and efficient solution designed for US Licensed Banks and Financial Institutions, ready to deploy with a wide range of features and integration capabilities. Please visit Bansoft the Core Cloud Banking System.