Next Day Cake Company Expand Product Line to Include French Macaroons

Hamilton, Lanarkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Cake Cetera was founded in 2011 by a Glasgow based entrepreneur and cake lover called Pauline Quigley, on the Cake Cetera about page Pauline says she was inspired to set up the business when she lost her mother to cancer. Pauline says, “While mum was in hospital I was shocked to find that flowers were banned from the wards. I found that most people brought in cake instead and so Cake-Cetera was born in late 2011.”



Pauline began the business from her home and only offered local delivery initially but the business has rapidly grown the, today Pauline employs a team of staff and works from “fancy premises” located in Hamilton, Lanarkshire. In the three years Pauline has been trading she has grown to offer cakes for all occasions, from corporate cupcakes and wedding favours to christening cakes and the company offers nationwide delivery. Full cake delivery information can be found here.



Following many requests Pauline has decided to extend the Cake Cetera product range to include French Macaroons. The company says that customers usually like to buy macaroons to say happy birthday, congratulations, well done or thank you but they are not limited to such occasions.



About Cake Cetera

Cake Cetera offers next day delivery on cake orders placed before 12pm or the company will deliver on any date the customer chooses. The macaroons come in boxes of twelve and are gift wrapped Cake Cetera are happy to deliver macaroons, cake pops, cupcakes, etc. in bulk for wedding and party favours.