Next Ethicon Vaginal Mesh Bellwether Cases Moving Closer to Trials, Rottenstein Law Group LLP Notes

Rockville Centre, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2014 --The Rottenstein Law Group LLP, a New York-based personal injury law firm representing plaintiffs nationwide in lawsuits against Ethicon, the manufacturer of GYNECARE PROLIFT vaginal mesh devices (http://gynecareproliftmeshlawsuit.net), which have allegedly caused serious injuries to women who were implanted with the devices as treatments for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI), is encouraged by the latest order issued by the federal court handling early trials involving the products.



By order issued on August 5 in In re: Ethicon, Inc., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (No. 2:12-MD-02327; U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia at Charleston), United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin has scheduled a pretrial conference in the next two bellwether matters (nos. 2:12-cv-05201 and 2:12-cv-09972) for the afternoon of August 13. The court will notify the parties separately of the date and time of a final settlement conference.



“We’re keeping a close eye on the Ethicon proceedings because we represent a sizeable group of Ethicon plaintiffs awaiting their days in court,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group. “The outcomes of these bellwether trials are an important factor in determining how juries will decide future cases. It’s encouraging to know that the next set of cases should be going to trial soon.”



The federal Ethicon multidistrict litigation (MDL) has consolidated approximately 19,000 lawsuits filed by victims alleging injuries caused by the company’s products. The Rottenstein Law Group is currently evaluating Ethicon vaginal mesh claims and encourages anyone who believes they might have cause to file an Ethicon vaginal mesh lawsuit to visit http://www.gynecareproliftmeshlawsuit.net.



The site contains valuable, easy to understand information about the legal process, as well as important information about the severe adverse side effects linked to Ethicon mesh devices. Users of the site can also access a no-cost confidential case evaluation form which will determine whether or not there are grounds to sue Ethicon.



