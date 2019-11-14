Next-Gen Portable Pottery Wheel Makes It Easy to Work on Creative Projects from Anywhere

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2019 --Pottery has seen a resurgence in recent years as people's interests have shifted from mass-produced goods to personalized, one-of-a-kind items. This has led to more people showing an interest in pottery as a craft. Hashtags such as #pottery and #ceramics are trending on Instagram with as much as 7.3M posts and 9.2M posts. However, traditional pottery wheels are large, cumbersome and expensive, making it difficult for casual hobbyists to really get into the craft.



Quark aims to change all of that with its new, compact, portable pottery wheel. The wheel only takes up about 1.5 square feet of space, so it is easy to set up just about anywhere. Though it is small in stature, the Quark wheel can handle up to 25 pounds of clay at once, thanks to a 9-inch wheel head. The device itself weighs just 25 pounds, so users can move it around freely, but heavy enough to stay sturdy when a huge load of clay is being thrown on it.



Its first-of-its-kind magnetic splash pan auto-locks in place to catch any excess water or bits of clay that fall. It is easy to fit, remove and clean as needed. Users can also change the rotation to clockwise or counterclockwise to accommodate both left- and right-handed users. Finally, they can control the speed of the rotation with an optional wireless foot pedal add-on, making it even easier to create custom pieces.



The Quark wheel is currently available in two power styles. The first includes a power cable that plugs directly into a power outlet. The second variation includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery so that users can take their pottery wheels on-the-go. Both varieties come in four distinct colors: black, blue, red and pink.



To help bring the Quark pottery wheel to artisans everywhere, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $50,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in more than $17.000 towards that goal with over a month remaining in the campaign.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get their own plug-in Quark wheel for $300. If they wish to include a foot pedal, the total cost would come to $399. For the lithium-ion version, the Kickstarter price is $649 with the pedal and $550 without. The Pink version takes a stand against Pink Tax and is 7% less for all rewards. Backers can expect to receive their rewards in May 2020.