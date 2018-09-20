Next Gen SIEM Market Set to Reach $6.75 Billion in 2023

San Franscisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the Worldwide Next Gen SIEM market to reach $6.75 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Next Gen SIEM Market [by Segments (Platforms, Services); by Deployments (On-Premise, Cloud); by Users (SMBs, Enterprises); by Industries; by Regions]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023).



While SIEM adoption has been gaining significant market momentum, there are some deployment challenges that hinder complete enterprise adoption.



"Multiple components within the SIEM ecosystem are disparate and needs to be consolidated for effective user, system, and architectural productivity" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "Next Gen SIEM addresses such challenges by effectively engulfing individual security components such as advanced analytics, intelligence computing based orchestration, and UEBA into a unified security platform, thereby making it easier for enterprise adoption and deployment"



Arcluster's Next Gen SIEM market report spans 123 pages and includes 90+ market data tables, figures, and charts. Next Gen SIEM market size and forecasts are provided by



- Segments: Platforms; Services [Professional (Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Maintenance and Support); Managed Services]

- Deployments: On-Premise; Cloud

- Users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs); Enterprises

- Verticals: Aerospace and Defense; Automotive and Transportation; Banking and Finance; Energy, Power and Utilities; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Consumer and Retail; Technology and Media; Others

- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central America/ Latin America; Middle-East, and Africa.



