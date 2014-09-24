Next-Generation Workplace Learning Program Comes to Huntsville

Huntsville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Laura Huckabee-Jennings, founder of Transcend in Huntsville, Alabama, announced today that Transcend is now among an exclusive group of coaches and consultants authorized to provide The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ to their clients after successfully completing the required applications, authorization and training process. Wiley’s Workplace Learning Solutions Group has partnered with Patrick Lencioni, the best-selling author of more than 10 books and one of the most sought-after business speakers in America, to provide a new tool designed to help organizations with their single most untapped competitive advantage: teamwork.



“In keeping with our philosophy of providing actionable tools for our clients, we are excited to partner with Wiley Workplace Learning Solutions to provide this valuable program,” said Huckabee-Jennings. “This assessment-based facilitation tool and program gives us a powerful combination of actionable, often eye-opening data on each individual and the entire team. Problems can be more quickly identified and addressed, leading to a more cohesive and effective team, one of the keys to Fearless Leadership™,” said Huckabee-Jennings.



The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team is an assessment-based learning program that outlines the essential behaviors to a healthy, well-functioning team: building trust, mastering conflict, achieving commitment, embracing accountability, and focusing on results. The model was first introduced by Patrick Lencioni, in his best-selling book, "The Five Dysfunctions Of a Team," and has been embraced by organizations of all sizes, from multinational corporations, small businesses, professional sports organizations, houses of worship and non-profits. Ninety-seven percent of people who have used the model said it will help their team perform better.



“We are happy to welcome Laura and Transcend to the global network of Authorized Partners who are now offering The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team to their clients,” said Barry Davis, Vice President and General Manager of Wiley. “We know that employee engagement, workplace learning and business outcomes are hot topics in HR and organizational development circles. As part of that, we believe that this is the new model for helping organizations apply what the best minds in business have to teach us about how to run better, more effective organizations,” said Davis.



“Our team is committed to delivering the best in leadership development programs to help build high-performing teams and Fearless Organizations™ and this new program will help us do just that,” said Huckabee-Jennings.



About Transcend

The Transcend team has been serving executives, senior-level teams and promising entrepreneurial organizations since 2002, supporting the developing of leadership, strategy and organizational culture to create sustainable growth. Founder Laura Huckabee-Jennings is co-author of the bestselling “Ready, Aim Influence” alongside Marshall Goldsmith and other leadership experts, and is a contributor to the Huffington Post Business Blog.



Twitter: https://twitter.com/leadfearlessly

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leadfearlessly

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcend-leadership-coaching

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Leadfearlessly



About Wiley

Wiley is a global provider of content-enabled solutions that improve outcomes in research, education, and professional practice. Founded in 1807, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWa, JWb), has been a valued source of information and understanding for more than 200 years, helping people around the world meet their needs and fulfill their aspirations. Wiley's global headquarters are located in Hoboken, New Jersey, with operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Canada, and Australia. The Company's website can be accessed at http://www.wiley.com.



About Wiley Workplace Learning Solutions Group

Wiley's Workplace Learning Solutions Group creates products and services to help people become more effective in the workplace and achieve professional success throughout their career. Their highly respected, global brands include Everything DiSC®, The Leadership Challenge® by best-selling authors Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner, and now, The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ by best-selling author Patrick Lencioni.



About Patrick Lencioni

Lencioni is the founder of The Table Group and the author of ten books that have sold over four million copies and been translated into more than 25 languages. The Wall Street Journal called him one of the most sought after business speakers in America; he has addressed millions of people at conferences and events around the world over the past 15 years. Pat has written for or been featured in numerous publications including the Harvard Business Review, Inc. Magazine, Fortune, Fast Company, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and BusinessWeek.