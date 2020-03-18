Somersworth, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2020 --Caution regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues across America as hour by hour more states and localities declare a State of Emergency and as the World Health Organization (WHO) officially labeled the outbreak a global pandemic this week. In response, Next Level Church, one of the fastest-growing churches in America with locations across the East Coast of the United States, is offering online worship services to bring church to everyone who cannot make it to church themselves or who in need of hope in these uncertain times.



The staff, led by Pastor Joshua Gagnon, and volunteers at all of Next Level's locations are taking precautionary steps in recognition of the impact of the virus on large gatherings. As a result, Next Level Church has made the decision to utilize modern technology to innovatively provide access to the millions of people who want to experience a loving, relevant, and life-giving message of peace in the face of a pandemic. The platform offers exciting music, live chat with others, an encouraging message, and pastors available for live prayer and connection with anyone in attendance.



The decision to focus on offering online services is a proactive response to serve those who are at risk or who are unsure of attending larger public gatherings, as well as to offer hope in these challenging times to as many people as possible. Pastor Joshua Gagnon, author of It's Not Over: Leaving Behind Disappointment and Learning to Dream Again, said, "So many people around the world right now are dealing with the effects of the coronavirus and its impact on all of our lives. The combination of fear, change, and the uncertainty of tomorrow is causing so many of us to reflect in the way that a crisis always does."



"My hope and prayer for anyone joining us at church online is that you would find this to be a place of peace, a refuge from the wonder and worry, and ultimately, that you would find rest in the love of God through the experience," continued Gagnon.



Gagnon added, "We want to make sure that the modern church responds to this modern-day crisis in a relevant way that provides hope and encouragement to anyone no matter their circumstances. If someone doesn't feel safe coming to church or isn't able to make it in person, they still have a way to hear a message and watch online. At our church, everyone is welcome both offline and online."



To watch Next Level Church's online church services, visit Next Level Church Online at online.nextlevel.church at the following times: Sundays at 9:00 am, 10:45 am, or 7:00 pm, Mondays at Noon, or Wednesdays at 7:00 pm EST or on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/nextlevelchurch on Sundays at 9:00 am, 10:45 am, or 7:00 pm EST.



About Next Level Church

Next Level Church is a multisite church with locations throughout the East Coast and at Church Online. The church was founded by Pastor Joshua Gagnon, author of It's Not Over, and has become known for its authenticity, creativity, and ability to be relevant to all people. Learn more about Next Level Church at www.nextlevel.church.



Media Contact:

Daniel King

603-988-3502

daniel.king@nextlevel.church