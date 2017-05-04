Next Level System Design: Powersoft to Host InfoComm Training Session with Focus on DSP for Fixed Install Systems

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2017 --Leading power amplifier manufacturer Powersoft [InfoComm Booth 5871] will not only once again demonstrate their suite of cutting-edge power amplification products on the show floor at this year's InfoComm show, but the company has announced that it will provide attendees with an opportunity to earn certification renewal credits while learning how to easily design and specify fixed install systems using DSP integrated Class D power amplifiers. This is made possible via by an on-site training session hosted by Powersoft's Marc Kocks that will also grant 1.5 Renewal Units (RUs) and a Certificate of Completion.



Powersoft has been named an official InfoComm International Renewal Unit (RU) Provider. This will allow the more than 10,000 professionals holding InfoComm International's Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing Powersoft education programs.



The session is entitled "How to Optimize Fixed Install Design Using DSP in Class D Amplifiers," and will occur during the trade show on June 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Kocks, Powersoft's Business Development Manager, Fixed Install, will walk attendees through the digital tools that make system design a snap with Powersoft. He will also explore the fundamentals of Powersoft's switch mode technology, advanced DSP features, and networking functionality within the context of installed system design.



Any holder of InfoComm International's Certified Technology Specialist credential will receive one and a half (1.5) RUs towards maintenance of their certification for their participation in the session. Powersoft will also issue a Certificate of Completion to each attendee to add to their credentials.



"This session is a fantastic opportunity for InfoComm attendees to renew their CTS certification while gaining valuable insight on how best to leverage our products' DSP functionality," Kocks says. "It will be a highly engaging and informative 90-minute crash course that will surely help integrators deliver optimal results for their clients in both sound quality and efficiency."



Kocks, a fixed install specialist who joined the Powersoft team in 2016, brings over 20 years' experience in design, project management, and integration of theatres, sports arenas, theme parks and many other systems to the table. His academic background also includes education in electronics, acoustics, and electro acoustics, making him uniquely qualified to guide session participants through the process of specifying systems using DSP-integrated Class D amplifiers.



Powerful Potential



Kocks will begin the session by guiding attendees through the process of calculating crest factor and a discussion of its relevance in system performance. From there he will delve into the powerful technological capabilities of Powersoft's Class D amplifiers, including their pulse width modulation output stage, Power Factor Correction, Smart Rails Management, and damping factor and damping control.



A synopsis of the DSP processing featured on Powersoft's X series and DSP+D amplifiers will follow, touching on internal routing capabilities, filters and equalization, limiters, and live impedance monitoring. The session will culminate in a walk-through of the system design process with the aid of powerful tools designed to optimize system performance.



Session registration is required and is now open on a first-come, first-served basis for trade show registrants. To sign up, please visit this link and navigate to course MT61.



