Nextflipbook Announced the New Version of Flash/HTML5 FlipBook Software Pro for Mac/Windows

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Nextflipbook, a leader in providing Flash/HTML5 flipbook solutions, has unveiled new version of its Flash/HTML5 FlipBook Maker Pro, which helps users convert static PDF documents and images into interactive Flash/HTML5 flipbook. Flash/HTML5 flipbook refers to digital publications with realistic page turning effect. Online Flash/HTML5 flipbooks can be viewed via browsers of Mac, PC, iOS, Android and other mobile devices. Offline Flash/HTML5 flipbooks are created in 4 formats: html, zip, app and exe. Next Flash/HTML5 flip book software provides multiple templates and scenes, allowing users to add logo, background music, password protection, Google Analytics ID, etc. The user-friendly preview window displays every change you make. What you see is what you get. With Next Flip Book software, users can easily upload flipbook to own website/server or to Nextflipbook Cloud. The management of online Flash/HTML5 flipbooks is within the flipbook software.



Next FlipBook Maker Pro is a fantastic digital flipbook software. It takes advantage of Flash and HTML5 to help improve PDF documents performances. Its exclusive Page Editor makes it extremely easy for users to add new pages from different PDF documents or images to create one digital flipbook.



"In the latest release, we are focused on the creation of digital flipbook from different PDF documents. Users can now combine unlimited pages from different PDF files to make a page turning flipbook. It is easy to add new pages, delete unwanted pages and adjust page order," says Phil, developer of Next FlipBook Maker Pro.



Customers are invited to go online to http://nextflipbook.com/download.html and download the digital flipbook software trial version.



To learn more about this professional flipbook maker software, visit http://nextflipbook.com/flipbook-maker-pro-windows/ or http://nextflipbook.com/flipbook-maker-pro-mac/.



About Nextflipbook

Nextflipbook is a digital flipbook solution provider aiming to provide people the best way to display digital publications. Nextflipbook provides leading digital publishing software Next FlipBook Maker for Mac/Windows for users to create digital page-flipping publications from PDF/images.