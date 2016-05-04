Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --Nextflipbook.com developers have updated the digital flipbook maker software - Next FlipBook Maker for Windows and Next FlipBook Maker Pro for Windows to allow users to create better flipbooks.



Designed with easy-to-use in mind, Next FlipBook Maker speeds up digital flipbook creation, publication and distribution. The digital flipbook software new release makes it extremely convenient for users to save digital flipbook project and re-edit at any time. Customers will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of flash/html5 flipbook maker:



Quickly convert PDF/images to digital flipbooks with realistic page turning effect.



Easily embed YouTube video, local video, images, songs, button, hyperlink, chart, etc. to flipbook pages.



Multiple built-in customizable templates and dynamic scenes.



Add logo, background music, Google Analytics ID, password protection to flipbooks.



Preview flipbook on any devices before publishing.



Publish offline flipbook in html, zip, app and exe formats.



Upload flipbook to Nextflipbook Cloud directly and get the unique URL.



Store flipbook on own website/server with the built-in FTP.



Manage all online flipbook on Nextflipbook Cloud easily.



Online flipbooks can be viewed on any Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android and other mobile devices.



Customers are invited to go online to http://nextflipbook.com/download.html and download the digital flipbook software trial version. To learn more about this professional digital flipbook maker software, visit http://nextflipbook.com/flipbook-maker-pro-windows/.



About Nextflipbook

Nextflipbook is a digital flipbook solution provider aiming to provide people the best way to display digital publications. Nextflipbook provides leading digital publishing software Next FlipBook Maker for Mac/Windows for users to create digital page-flipping publications from PDF/images.