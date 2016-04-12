Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Popular digital publication software provider Nextflipbook announces Next Flipbook Maker Pro for Mac/Windows for creating animated and interactive digital flipbooks. Users can easily embed local video, YouTube video, music, image, GIF, button, hyperlink, chart, etc. to any digital flipbook pages.



It used to be as simple as emailing someone a Word document. Then the world shifted and everyone was using PDF documents. And now? Now, in order to get more readers and customers, people need to deploy marketing material using animated and interactive digital flipbooks! Thankfully, the journey is easy if people get this interactive digital flipbook software, Next Flipbook Maker.



Next Flipbook Maker lets users easily convert PDF documents and images to interactive digital flipbooks. With Next Flipbook Maker, you'll be able to produce interactive digital flipbooks with page-turning effects, while taking advantage of an integrated FTP client, online hosting, and a broad array of other features. Desktop users get interactive digital flipbooks implemented in Flash, while iOS and Android audiences get one built out of HTML5. Everyone wins!



Need to change up the look of digital flipbook? Just swap out the included templates for a fresh, exciting makeover. Throw in additional features, like support for Google Analytics, social media integration, and the ability to search flipbook content, and grabbing Next Flipbook Maker Pro today becomes an absolute no-brainer!



Next Flipbook Maker Pro for Mac (http://nextflipbook.com/flipbook-maker-pro-mac/)and Next Flipbook Maker Pro for Windows (http://nextflipbook.com/flipbook-maker-pro-windows/) both provide free trial versions. Interested readers are welcomed to download the free trial version here: http://nextflipbook.com/download.html.



About Nextflipbook

Nextflipbook is a digital flipbook solution provider aiming to provide people the best way to display digital publications. Nextflipbook provides leading digital publishing software Next FlipBook Maker for Mac/Windows for users to create digital page-flipping publications from PDF/images.