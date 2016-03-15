Nextflipbook Will Release Powerful Responsive HTML5 Flipbook Maker

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Nextflipbook, a leading company in digital flipbook publishing software field, is announcing the new version of Next FlipBook Maker will enable users to create code-free responsive flipbooks to suit laptop, desktop, iPhone, iPad, Android device readers.



Nextflipbook's digital HTML5 flipbook publishing software Next FlipBook Maker helps users easily convert PDF/images to HTML5 flipbooks with realistic page turning effect. Considering the fact that flipbook readers are using all kinds of devices, Nextflipbook is announcing new version of Next FlipBook Maker will come with Responsive Design feature to make flipbook look awesome on all devices (desktops, tablets and phones).



"We are now working on the responsive design capability of Next FlipBook Maker. With this new feature, flipbooks created by our responsive HTML5 Flipbook publisher software can automatically fit different screen sizes and provides the best reading experience", said Michael, spokesman of Nextflipbook.



Responsive flipbook means the flipbook will be displayed in the best way to fit the screen size, platform and orientation. Flipbook can automatically detect the user screen/device and provides the best quality browsing experience.



Digital flipbooks created with Next FlipBook Maker replicate the experience of flipping through a book from page to page. Responsive flipbooks provide an optimal viewing experience (easy reading & navigation) on tablets and mobile devices - readers can flip or slide pages.



Nextflipbook plans to release the HTML5 based, responsive flipbook creator in a month. Same as before, paid users can get the update free of charge.



For more information about the Flash/HTML5 flipbook maker, please visit: http://nextflipbook.com/flipbook-maker-mac/.



About Nextflipbook

Nextflipbook is a digital flipbook solution provider aiming to provide people the best way to display digital publications. Nextflipbook provides leading digital publishing software Next FlipBook Maker for Mac/Windows for users to create digital page-flipping publications from PDF/images.