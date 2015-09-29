Nexus United Inc. Announces Business Consulting Services for Cost Reduction, and Strategic Planning

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Nexus United Inc., a network of tax professionals that offers access to unlimited support in all facets of the tax preparation business, has announced a new business consulting service.



The service includes a preparatory interview to help understand the problems facing business, contact with experienced business consultants who help company leaders understand the root causes of critical problems. It also offers a detailed action plan that includes tasks to be completed and a timeline.



"Because of our long experience in the field, we're able to identify clients' needs and wants," a Nexus United spokesman said. "Our business consultants emphasize what needs to be done and how to address critical problems in a company, identifying their root causes, defining the best solutions, and implementing them to achieve the desired results."



The new business consulting services include cost reduction, revenue growth, planning and implementing business improvement initiatives, startup advising, organizational restructuring, and Strategic 8 business planning.



Business consulting is the latest service that Nexus United Inc., a network for tax professionals by tax professionals, is offering. The network also offers services that help its clients compete successfully with local and national tax firms, attracting new clients, and ultimately building the ideal tax company. Other services include tax prep and CRM software, an income tax preparation training program and cash flow that helps to assist with pre-season and in-season expenses.



More information about Nexus United Inc. and its business consulting services is available at http://nexusunitedinc.com



About Nexus United

