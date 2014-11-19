NFL-Licensed Ugly Christmas Sweaters, Kits, Leggings and Other New Products Now Available

Commerce Twp, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Ugly Christmas Sweater presents a new addition to their line of Sweaters, Kits, and Leggings. UglyChristmasSweater.com features a new array of designs to give a wider selection for those planning to celebrate the holidays in an 80’s themed fashion or by holding an ugly Christmas sweater content. The NFL-licensed sweaters category has been added to their growing product line. The company expands their market by targeting NFL fans with ugly Christmas sweaters that help them represent their favorite football team. Also included with this announcement is the new 3D Ugly sweaters.



The once dreaded ugly Christmas sweaters are now being celebrated and growing more popular ever year. This year, the National Ugly Sweater Day falls on a Friday, December 12, 2014, a perfect time to gather family and friends in an ugly Christmas sweater party or contest. No longer are these ugly Christmas sweaters thrown away or disposed of. Those sweaters that have been kept in the cabinet for years, can now be worn without embarrassment as is has become a cause for celebration. The contest even furthers this celebration by awarding the person with the ugliest yet uniquely humorous Christmas sweater. Whether the sweater has an image of an underweight Santa, humping reindeers, or simply has a terrible mix of colors, pattern and symbols. Even NFL fans can get into the competition by wearing an NFL-licensed ugly Christmas sweater. The company even raises the bar by adding the new 3D ugly Christmas sweater. An example of this type of sweater is where a reindeer stuffed toy literally pops out of the sweater from back to front. The company also provides a wide variety of leggings and ugly sweater kits.



You can go visit UglyChristmasSweaters.com to browse through their catalogue and find more about their products and services.



Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties and Contests are held within the weekends before Christmas day. This is a fun twist to the usual holiday family gatherings and celebrates the ugly, wacky and funny Christmas sweaters that people might have been too embarrassed to wear.



About Ugly Christmas Sweater

UglyChristmasSweater.com is a company that sells a wide selection of ugly Christmas sweaters, leggings, kits and other similar products. The company is located at 3160 Ridgeway Ct Commerce Twp, MI 48390. Their number is 248-785-3614.